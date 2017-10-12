Nokia 9 Renders Reveal Curved QHD Display, Narrow Bezels And Dual Cameras

After launching Nokia 3, 5, 6 and the most recent Nokia 8, HMD Global, the Finnish company is gearing up to launch a new flagship smartphone — Nokia 9. While the phone is not making its way to the market until next year, we now know how it will look.

Nokia is expected to launch three new smartphones early next year, including Nokia 2, 7 and 9. After the images Nokia 2 made its way to the internet, now is the turn for Nokia 9.

Well-known leaker @OnLeaks has rendered HMD Global‘s upcoming flagship based on CAD files, which gives us a look at the phone and what to expect from it.

From the renders, it appears that the company has jumped the narrow bezels bandwagon for the Nokia 9. The smartphone is expected to come with a 5.5-inch AMOLED Quad HD display. Based on the render, it looks like it will come with a curved screen.

It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, along with 4GB of RAM. As per the speculations, it will have two storage options to choose from — 64GB and 128GB.

The smartphone will probably run on the latest Android 8 Oreo operating system. The device is said to measure 140.9 x 72.9 x 7.5 mm, but the camera bump will increase the thickness to 8.9 mm.

The renders show vertically stacked dual-lens camera setup at the back, just above the fingerprint sensor. While the details about the camera sensor are not known, it is speculated to be of 12-megapixel or 13-megapixel.

At the bottom, there is a USB Type-C port along with speaker grille and a microphone. The USB Type-C is the only port on the phone. The company is following the trend of removing the 3.5mm audio jack.

The phone is speculated to have an aluminium frame. It is said to come with an IP68 rating and wireless charging support. Although the device looks beautiful based on the render, there’s always a chance that things could change before it goes to production.

(Source)