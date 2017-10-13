OnePlus 5T Design Revealed in Fresh Render

Even though OnePlus had released its second flagship for 2016 just before the end of the year, the rumor mill speculated that the Chinese manufacturer may not release a new smartphone after OnePlus 5. However, recent reports suggest that the company is working on an improved flagship phone that may debut in the next month. A render of the alleged OnePlus 5T smartphone has appeared on Slash Leaks

Earlier in this week, Gizmo China had exclusively revealed a render of the rumored OnePlus 5T. The design of the alleged OP5T in the new render looks like the render we had shared this week.

The above render shows that the OnePlus 5T will be arriving with a full-screen design. The presence of an elongated display suggests that it may support an aspect ratio of 18:9. Since the birth of the company’s first phone – OnePlus One, all the smartphones from it have featured 5.5-inch screens. However, the OnePlus 5T is speculated to arrive with a 6-inch display. It is rumored to produce a Full HD+ resolution of 2,060 x 1,080 pixels.

Read More: OnePlus 6 Concept Render Features A Bezel-less But All Metal Design

Why should OnePlus launch OP5T? OnePlus is known for releasing “flagship killer” smartphones. Hence, its smartphones are known to carry flagship specs at unbeatable price. OnePlus 5 has pretty decent features like Snapdragon 835, 8 GB of RAM and dual cameras, but it does not sport a full screen design like recent flagships like Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy Not 8 and LG V30. Hence, the OP5T is expected to arrive with a full screen to rival with these phones.

The new render shows that the alleged OnePlus 5T will have rounded corners. The usual buttons like Mute Switch, volume controllers and Power key can be seen on the edges. The render has received a low trust score of 13 percent on Slash Leaks which indicates it could be a fake. The rumors of OnePlus 5T have surfaced because OnePlus 5 has gone out of stock in various markets. If the device really exists, we may soon see some teaser from the company.

The OP5T may not feature improved specs as there is no better processor available. Hence, it is speculated to arrive with the same hardware specs. The Chinese manufacturer may add a new face scanning feature on the rumored smartphone. Also, like the OnePlus 5, the alleged 5T is speculated to arrive in 64 GB and 128 GB storage models. Rumors have it that these models will be respectively available with a pricing of $519 and $579.

Do you think that OnePlus 5T exist and will be unveiled soon? Add comments below to express your views on it.

(source)