Razer Phone for Hardcore Gaming Spotted with Snapdragon 835, 8 GB RAM on GFXBench

The official teaser from Razer that had surfaced earlier in this week revealed that it will be announcing its first gaming smartphone on Nov. 1. However, the company is silent on the specifications and features of its smartphone. A smartphone labelled as “Razer Phone” has appeared on GFXBench benchmarking site. The listing reveals that the upcoming smartphone Razer will arrive with topnotch specifications.

According to GFXBench listing, the Razer Phone features a 5.7-inch display. It appears that it won’t be supporting 18:9 aspect ratio that is available on recent flagships like Samsung Galaxy Note 8 or LG V30. The screen of the Razer Phone offers a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels which means it carries support for the usual 16:9 aspect ratio.

It appears that the Snapdragon 835 chipset will be present under the hood of the Razer Phone. It will be coupled with 8 GB of RAM. There are not many 8 GB RAM smartphones in the market. The ASUS ZenFone AR is the first 8 GB RAM smartphone that is powered by Snapdragon 821 SoC. The ZTE Nubia Z17 that arrived earlier in this year is the first Snapdragon 835 driven phone with 8 GB RAM. However, the Nubia Z17 is not available outside of China. OnePlus 5 also features Snapdragon 835 and 8 GB of RAM.

The Razer Phone is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. However, the smartphone might not feature a stock version of Android. Razer is likely to add its own skin to the Android OS. It will be arriving with an inbuilt storage of 64 GB. The rear side of the phone features a 12-megapixel snapper that carries support for 4K video shooting. An 8-megapixel selfie snapper is available on the front.

In January this year, Razer had acquired Nexbit that manufactured the cloud-centric Robin smartphone. Hence, the team members of Nextbit could be involved in the making of Razer Phone. Reports that had surfaced earlier in this year has revealed that the upcoming smartphone from Razer will be targeted towards hardcore gamers. More details on the Razer Phone is expected to surface as the launch date nears.

