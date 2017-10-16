Here Are The Xiaomi Redmi 5A Camera Samples Shared By Xiaomi’s President

Xiaomi Redmi 5A was announced Monday with budget specs and a 599 Yuan price tag (around $90) which is even less than what you can get the Redmi 4A for on some online retail platforms. The Redmi 5A utilizes a metal body which is the major distinguishing feature separating the Redmi 5A from the last year’s 4A which has a plastic back.

The Redmi 5A also comes with a 13MP f/2.2 rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera which is no different from the camera setup of the Redmi 4A. Where the difference lies is that the Redmi 5A’s rear camera comes with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) which is expected to add some more quality to the camera. The Redmi 4A received accolades for its nice camera output despite packing budget specs. The Redmi 5A is expected to go even further in its picture quality. Xiaomi’s president Li Bin has now shared some camera samples captured by the Redmi 5A ‘s rear camera. The sample photos can’t really be said to be out of this world but for a budget smartphone, they are very much commendable. The camera looks like what will perform well in bright light but we can’t say how it would fare in low-lit areas. You’ll find the sample photos after the post.

As a reminder, the Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch HD display and is fired up by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset backed by 2GB RAM. There is also 16GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. The device packs a 3,000mAh battery and runs MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat.

(source)