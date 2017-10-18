Samsung Galaxy J2 SM-J250G With Better Specs Appears on GFXBench, Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) that has a model number of SM-J200G was officially unveiled in the previous week. It seems that the company may soon introduce a new variant for it as SM-J250G device has appeared on GFXBench and Geekbench benchmarking sites.



The GFXBench listing of SM-J250G shows that the smartphone features a 5-inch screen that supports a resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. It features a Qualcomm chipset that includes Adreno 308 graphics. It indicates that the phone is powered by Snapdragon 425 chipset. It includes 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. For photography, it is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear snapper and a front-facing shooter of 5-megapixel. The handset is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Read More: Galaxy Note 8 Planning Was Focused on Fan Needs and Wants

The Geekbench listing of SM-J250G shows that the smartphone features msm8937 chipset which indicates that it includes Snapdragon 430 SoC. The chipset is supported by 1.5 GB of RAM. Hence, the SM-J250G that may either feature Snapdragon 425 or 430 chipset and 1.5 GB of RAM is likely to launch as Galaxy J2 (2017) Prime. Also, this handset may arrive with a larger battery.

The SM-J200G Galaxy J2 (2017) seems to be a lower-end version of SM-J250G because it features a smaller 4.7-inch display, 1.3 GHz Exynos chipset, 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of internal storage, 2,000mAh battery, 5-megapixel rear camera and 2-megapixel frontal camera.

As of this writing, there is no information on the launch date on the arrival of the alleged Galaxy J2 (2017) Prime. However, it appears that its arrival is close at hand.

(source 1, 2)