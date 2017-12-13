360 N6 vs Honor 7X: Specs Comparison Of Two Budget 18:9 Phones

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

If you are not an extremely advanced user, midrange smartphones should be enough for you. Nowadays flagship handsets are the top of the innovation, while midrange devices have become much better than the ones released some years ago. 360 N6 and Huawei Honor 7X are good phones in every aspect and they also offer a bit of innovation, at an affordable price. Let’s see with a specs comparison which one is better for you and your needs in this 360 N6 vs Honor 7X comparison.

360 N6 vs Honor 7X

360 N6 Huawei Honor 7X DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 74.9 x 157.8 x 8.7 mm, 186 g 156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm, 165 grams DISPLAY 5,93 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD 5,93 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), 407 ppi, 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, octa-core 2.2 GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659, octa-core 2.36 GHz MEMORY 4 GB RAM, 32 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB, micro SD slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat, EMUI 5.1 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS CAMERA 13 MP

8 MP front camera Dual 16 + 2 MP, 1/2.9″

8 MP front camera BATTERY 5000 mAh

Fast charging (Quick Charge 3.0) 9V / 2A 3340 mAh ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot, 100% sRGB Hybrid Dual SIM slot

What makes 360 N6 better than its opponent is, first of all, the display quality. It has a panel with a 100% sRGB gamut, so it should offer much better colors than Honor 7X, with the same size and the same resolution. Performances should be way better as well, at least in the most powerful variant with Snapdragon 630 and 6 GB of RAM. Both the handsets have a full metal unibody design and even though they are not so much different, I think that the one of Honor 7X is more elegant, and it is also thinner. On the other hand, 360 N6 is thicker but it has an incredibly huge battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh.

This means that the battery life will be surely longer than Honor 7X and its 3340 mAh unit. We still can not say much about cameras, but the one from Honor 7X seems more interesting as it is a dual setup. But note that 360 N6 has an AI beauty mode for selfies and a camera assistant. 360 N6 will be available in Asia only starting from 210 dollars (179 euros), while Honor 7X went on sale worldwide with a price of 299 euros in Europe and 199 dollars in the US (it may drop soon like many affordable Huawei devices). I personally prefer 360 N6 due to its much bigger battery, its price and its potentially outstanding display quality.

PRO and CONS: 360 N6 vs Honor 7X

360 N6

PRO

Display quality

AI and camera assistant

Enormous battery

Affordable price

CONS

Limited availability

Honor 7X

PRO

Good design and build quality

Interesting camera

Worldwide availability

Price may drop soon

CONS