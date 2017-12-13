360 N6 vs Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus: Specs Comparison

With 18:9 displays and other additional features, this year, even midrange smartphones have become innovative phones. 360 N6 and Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus are phones which proved that it is possible to release innovative device even at a very affordable price. While 360 is still an unknown company worldwide, Xiaomi is the most famous one together with Huawei. Is it better to prefer a less known device with higher-end specs or a famous one with slightly inferior specs? Let’s discover it with this 360 N6 vs Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus comparison.

360 N6 vs Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus

360 N6 Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT N/D 158.5 x 75.5 x 8.1 mm, 180 grams DISPLAY 5,93 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD 5,99 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), 403 ppi, 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, octa-core 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, octa-core 2.0 GHz MEMORY 4 GB RAM, 32 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB, micro SD slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB, micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android Nougat Android 7.1.2 Nougat, MIUI 9 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA 13 MP

8 MP front camera 12 MP f/2.2

5 MP front camera BATTERY 5000 mAh

Fast charging (Quick Charge 3.0) 9V / 2A 4000 mAh

Fast charging 5V / 2A ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot, 100% sRGB Hybrid Dual SIM slot

As you can see, both the handsets are equipped with innovative 18:9 displays, but there is a difference. 360 N6 with its 100% sRGB gamut should offer better colors than its opponent. The hardware side is better as well, at least on the paper. 360 N4 offer an octa-core Snapdragon 630 SoC paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage in the most expensive variant, while Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus is equipped with an older processor: the Snapdragon 625 which has a lower frequency than SD630, and less RAM, even in the most powerful variant. We still do not know how 360 N6 has been optimized, so we can not tell you for sure which will have better performances, but on the paper, N6 wins.

We still can not compare cameras but it looks decent from these samples. Also, note that this device offers a beauty mode for selfies based on AI (and probably even a better selfie camera), while its opponent does not. At last, 360 N6 has a bigger battery: 1000 mAh more than Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus. The only aspect of the specs sheet in which we define R5P better is the software: we like MIUI 9 more, and it will be more supported in the long-term. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus has been launched in China with a price that starts from 135 dollars (114 euros), while the price of 360 N6 starts from 210 dollars (178 euros) and the phone will be available only in Asia. 360 N6 is a much better phone but I personally prefer Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus because the price is a lot more affordable and it will be better supported by the company.

PRO and CONS

360 N6

PRO

Awesome display

Better hardware

Huge battery

AI and camera assistant

CONS

Limited availability

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus

PRO

Efficient hardware

Unbeatable price

Great software

Solid design

CONS