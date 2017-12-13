360 N6 vs Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus: Specs Comparison

With 18:9 displays and other additional features, this year, even midrange smartphones have become innovative phones. 360 N6 and Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus are phones which proved that it is possible to release innovative device even at a very affordable price. While 360 is still an unknown company worldwide, Xiaomi is the most famous one together with Huawei. Is it better to prefer a less known device with higher-end specs or a famous one with slightly inferior specs? Let’s discover it with this 360 N6 vs Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus comparison.
360 N6 vs Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus
|360 N6
|Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus
|DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
|N/D
|158.5 x 75.5 x 8.1 mm, 180 grams
|DISPLAY
|5,93 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD
|5,99 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), 403 ppi, 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD
|PROCESSOR
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, octa-core 2.2 GHz
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, octa-core 2.0 GHz
|MEMORY
|4 GB RAM, 32 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB, micro SD slot
|3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB, micro SD slot
|SOFTWARE
|Android Nougat
|Android 7.1.2 Nougat, MIUI 9
|CONNECTIVITY
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
|CAMERA
|13 MP
8 MP front camera
|12 MP f/2.2
5 MP front camera
|BATTERY
|5000 mAh
Fast charging (Quick Charge 3.0) 9V / 2A
| 4000 mAh
Fast charging 5V / 2A
|ADDITIONAL FEATURES
|Hybrid Dual SIM slot, 100% sRGB
|Hybrid Dual SIM slot
As you can see, both the handsets are equipped with innovative 18:9 displays, but there is a difference. 360 N6 with its 100% sRGB gamut should offer better colors than its opponent. The hardware side is better as well, at least on the paper. 360 N4 offer an octa-core Snapdragon 630 SoC paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage in the most expensive variant, while Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus is equipped with an older processor: the Snapdragon 625 which has a lower frequency than SD630, and less RAM, even in the most powerful variant. We still do not know how 360 N6 has been optimized, so we can not tell you for sure which will have better performances, but on the paper, N6 wins.
We still can not compare cameras but it looks decent from these samples. Also, note that this device offers a beauty mode for selfies based on AI (and probably even a better selfie camera), while its opponent does not. At last, 360 N6 has a bigger battery: 1000 mAh more than Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus. The only aspect of the specs sheet in which we define R5P better is the software: we like MIUI 9 more, and it will be more supported in the long-term. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus has been launched in China with a price that starts from 135 dollars (114 euros), while the price of 360 N6 starts from 210 dollars (178 euros) and the phone will be available only in Asia. 360 N6 is a much better phone but I personally prefer Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus because the price is a lot more affordable and it will be better supported by the company.
PRO and CONS
360 N6
PRO
- Awesome display
- Better hardware
- Huge battery
- AI and camera assistant
CONS
- Limited availability
Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus
PRO
- Efficient hardware
- Unbeatable price
- Great software
- Solid design
CONS
- Smaller Battery