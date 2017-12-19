Huawei Enjoy 7S vs Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus: Budget Full Screen Phone Comparison

If you are searching for the phone which has the best value for money, Huawei Enjoy 7S and Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus are some of the best choices for you. They have good performance and they are well balanced in every aspect. Given that we are talking about two of the best midranges sold at around 200 dollars, we think it is time to make a Huawei Enjoy 7S vs Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus comparison to help you save money in the best way.

Huawei Enjoy 7S Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 150.1 x 7 2.05 x 7.45 mm, 143 grams 158.5 x 75.5 x 8.1 mm, 180 grams DISPLAY 5.65 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD), 428 ppi, 16:9 ratio, IPS LCD 5,99 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), 403 ppi, 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659, octa-core 2.36 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, octa-core 2.0 GHz MEMORY 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB, micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android 8.0 Oreo, EMUI 8.0 Android 7.1.2 Nougat, MIUI 9 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA Dual 13 + 2 MP

8 MP front camera 12 MP f/2.2

5 MP front camera BATTERY 3000 mAh 4000 mAh

Fast charging 5V / 2A ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot

Even though both these phones have a metal design and a borderless display with a similar screen-to-body ratio, their dimensions are different. While Huawei Honor 7S is thinner and more compact, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus is bigger but it also has a bigger display. The viewing quality of these displays should not be very different on paper as they both have a Full HD+ resolution but Huawei Enjoy 7S has a slightly higher pixel density as its display is smaller. On the other hand, the Redmi 5 Plus has a bigger and more comfortable display.

On the hardware side, it is a challenge between Kirin 659 and Snapdragon 625: we still do not know how these midrange SoCs behave on these phones. Snapdragon 625 may be more efficient, while Kirin 659 may be more powerful. A real advantage of Huawei Enjoy 7S is the fact that it has been launched with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, while Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus has Nougat and you will have to wait almost a year to get the latest version.

But MIUI 9 is full of features and it is a very advanced user interface, so you shouldn’t mind the wait for Oreo. The dual camera setup of Huawei Enjoy 7S should also be better than the single camera found on Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus, but we cannot say for sure until we see the first camera samples. On the other hand, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus has a much bigger battery and a longer battery life.

Personally, I would go for the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus because it has a way longer battery life and it makes a big difference these days. Huawei Enjoy 7S has been launched in China (and probably it will stay there) with a price tag of about 227 dollars (192 euros), while Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus starts from 151 dollars (128 euros), so R5P is also more affordable.

Huawei Enjoy 7S vs Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus

PRO and CONS

Huawei Enjoy 7S

PRO

Nice dual camera

Full display

Compact design

Android Oreo

CONS

Limited availability

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus

PRO

Full display

Big battery

Fast charging

Low price

CONS