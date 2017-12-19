Meizu M6S Hands-On Video Leaked to Reveal Full Screen Design, mBlu Branding

Meizu M6S is speculated to arrive as the first full screen phone from the company. A leaked video of the phone has surfaced today to reaffirm the full screen design that was previously revealed through its leaked photos.

The video reveals that the smartphone does not feature a front or rear-mounted fingerprint reader. This indicates that it could be embedded under the Power key that is present on the edge of the device. The body of the phone seems to be made out of metal and its corners are rounded. The rear camera setup is not visible in the video, but what can be seen is the “mblu by Meizu” branding towards the bottom of the back panel.

mBlu is a sub-brand of Meizu. It appears that the alleged Meizu M6S could belong to mBlu series of phones. The handset is also being referred to as mBlu S by the rumor mill.

Rumors have it that the handset will be featuring a 5.7-inch display that will be offering an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is speculated to be powered by Exynos 7872 chipset and 3 GB of RAM. It is likely to feature a 13-megapixel rear snapper and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is speculated to be priced around 2,000 Yuan. However, some sources have claimed that it may cost around 2,500 Yuan.

The handset was speculated to launch on Dec. 20. However, a recent report has claimed that since it has encountered a camera debugging issue, it will be debuting in the next month..

