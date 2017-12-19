ZTE Confirms That Axon 7 Will Soon Receive Android 8.0 Oreo Update

Even though the Axon 7 smartphone is no longer in production, ZTE has confirmed that the phone will receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update. While the company has not provided any timeframe for this update, it is expected to roll out soon.

It appears that the China-based company is already working on the Android Oreo update for the Axon 7. The smartphone, which was originally launched in May last year, comes with Android Marshmallow operating system out-of-the-box.

In an official statement confirming the Android Oreo update for the Axon 7, ZTE said:

We are announcing now that we are already developing Android 8 for the Axon 7, your positive feedback has been inspiring us a lot and made us very happy and because of this we try to get it customer ready as soon as possible for the best customers in the world, and I ask for your understanding because we still need some time to perfect it.

Since the post regarding this was made on the European forum, we are expecting the update to first hit the devices in the European market. It is not known if the over-the-air (OTA) update will roll out to other regions.

The ZTE Axon 7 was ranked among one of the best affordable premium smartphone last year. It comes with a 5.5-inch display with 2K resolution, 2.5D curved glass and a layer of Gorilla Glass 4 protection on top. The smartphone has a 3,250mAh battery, which also supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It comes with a 20MP f/1.8 aperture camera with OIS and EIS at the back, while up front, it has an 8MP f/2.2 88-degree wide angle shooter.

A couple of months ago, ZTE confirmed that it is working on a successor of the Axon 7 but apart from that confirmation, no other information is available related to the phone. We will just have to wait until more information comes up.

