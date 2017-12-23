China Unicom Announces World’s Fastest 4G Download Speed: 1.2Gbps

The Chinese carrier China Unicom has reached the fastest 4G LTE download speed in the world: 1.2 Gbps. The company has just announced that the tests for the 1.2 Gbps speed have been completed, and there is no carrier which has obtained such fast download speeds. To be accurate, the maximum download speed reached is 1155.8 Mbps, that is almost equal to 1.2 Gbps. We are every day closer to 5G networks and connection is getting definitely getting faster, but it will take some time for the 1.2 Gbps speed to be available for China Unicom customers.

Indeed, the device which reached this result is equipped with the Snapdragon 845 SoC. It is the latest flagship processor launched by Qualcomm and it is still not on sale. We will probably see the first phones with Snapdragon 845 in Q1 2018 and they should be the alleged Sony Xperia XZ2 recently surfaced in some leaks, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Xiaomi Mi 7.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 has reached the 1.2 Gbps download speed in the tests by China Unicom thanks to its Snapdragon X20 Cat. 18 LTE modem. Other specs of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 include 4x Cortex A75 and 4x Cortex A55 CPUs for a maximum frequency of 2.8 GHz. The SoC supports an AI platform and Wi-Fi 802.11ac Multi-Gigabit (with 4×4 MIMO).

