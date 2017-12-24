ZTE Axon 7 Android 8.0 Oreo Update Expected To Arrive In April 2018

Earlier this week, we reported that ZTE confirmed that it will roll out the latest Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Axon 7 smartphone. However, the company refrained from providing any specific timeline for the said update at that time.

But, according to ZTE Germany, the Android Oreo update for the Axon 7 will be available from April next year. The company has also revealed that the update will have a new skin layer called “Stock + UI” which is expected to remove bloatware that was a part of the customer interface.

By the time the Android Oreo update starts hitting the Axon 7, the phone will be almost two years old, surpassing the two years time limit for rolling out major updates. The Android 8.0 Oreo comes with several new features such as Picture-in-Picture, smart text selection, notification dots, Project Treble, and more.