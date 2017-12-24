ZTE Axon 7 Android 8.0 Oreo Update Expected To Arrive In April 2018
Earlier this week, we reported that ZTE confirmed that it will roll out the latest Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Axon 7 smartphone. However, the company refrained from providing any specific timeline for the said update at that time.
But, according to ZTE Germany, the Android Oreo update for the Axon 7 will be available from April next year. The company has also revealed that the update will have a new skin layer called “Stock + UI” which is expected to remove bloatware that was a part of the customer interface.
By the time the Android Oreo update starts hitting the Axon 7, the phone will be almost two years old, surpassing the two years time limit for rolling out major updates. The Android 8.0 Oreo comes with several new features such as Picture-in-Picture, smart text selection, notification dots, Project Treble, and more.
The ZTE Axon 7 was ranked among one of the best affordable premium smartphones last year. It comes with a 5.5-inch display with 2K resolution, 2.5D curved glass and a layer of Gorilla Glass 4 protection on top. The phone is fuelled by a 3,250mAh battery, which also supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology.
Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It comes with a 20MP f/1.8 aperture camera with OIS and EIS on the rear side, while up front, there is an 8MP f/2.2 88-degree wide angle shooter.
A couple of months ago, ZTE confirmed that it is working on a successor of the Axon 7 but apart from that confirmation, no other information is available related to the phone. We will just have to wait until more information comes up.
