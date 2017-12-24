ZTE Blade A3 Gets Quite Blue Variant, Still Priced At ¥799

Share +1 Share Shares 0

The ZTE Blade A3 is a mid-range phone that was released back in October. When it was announced, it launched in Glacier Blue and Obsidian Black; today ZTE has announced a third color variant.

The new color variant called Quite Blue actually looks more like a dark shade of teal. It also has black front bezels unlike the Glacier Blue variant with white bezels.

The specs of the new color option as well as the price remains the same as the others. You get a 5.5” HD display with 2.5D glass on top. There is 3GB of RAM paired with MediatTek’s MT6737T processor and 32GB of storage.

The selling points of the Blade A3 are its dual front cameras (5MP + 2MP) with flash, its 4000mAh battery, and a dedicated MicroSD card slot. The Blade A3 uses a triple card tray which lets you insert two SIM cards and a MicroSD card slot at the same time.

The Blade A3 packs a 13MP rear camera, an earphone jack and a micro USB port. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner or if you want you can decide to use the Face Unlock feature instead.

The Quite Blue Blade A3 is priced at ¥799 (~$121) and will be sold on JD.com. The store has already begun accepting pre-order registrations.