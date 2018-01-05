Snapdragon 670 Appears on Geekbench With Impressive Scores

Recent leaks have revealed that the Snapdragon 670 could be the new chipset from Qualcomm that will be arriving to succeed the Snapdragon 660 chipset. The alleged chipset has been spotted with impressive benchmarking scores on Geekbench.

It appears that Qualcomm could be gauging the performance of the upcoming Snapdragon 670 on a testing device as it has appeared on Geekbench. As it can be seen in the screenshot below, the test device is running on Android 8.1.0 Oreo and the sdm670 (Snapdragon 670) chipset is coupled with 6 GB of RAM.

In the single-core test, the Snapdragon 670 powered test device has recorded an impressive score of 1,863. It has scored 5,256 in multi-core test. The clocking speed of the chipset is mentioned as 1.71 GHz.

The leaked specs of the Snapdragon 670 have revealed that it will be capable of delivering flagship-like performance. Rumors have it that it is a 10nm chipset that includes four Kryo 360 Gold cores and four Kryo 385 Silver cores along with Adeno 620 graphics. Other rumored features of the SD670 chip are Snapdragon X16 LTE modem and Spectra 260 ISP with support for up to 26-megapixel camera or a pair of 13-megapixel camera. Recent reports have revealed that Qualcomm may also unveil the Snapdragon 640 and 460 chipsets alongside the Snapdragon 670.

The OPPO R11/R11 Plus, R11S/R11S Plus, Vivo X20, X20 Plus, Xiaomi Mi Note 3, ASUS ZenFone 4, Sharp Aquos S2, Smartisan Nut Pro 2, 360 N6 Pro and Elephone S9 are the upper mid-range smartphones from 2017 that are powered by the Snapdragon 660. In this year too, we may see a handful of Snapdragon 670 chipset powered upper mid-range phones from such smartphone OEMs. As of this writing, there is no information on the launch date of the Snapdragon 670.

