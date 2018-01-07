Honor 8 Pro Gets Android Oreo (Closed Beta)



A number of phone makers are hard at work trying to update their devices to Android Oreo. A few of them have already rolled out the update while some are at various beta stages. Huawei’s sub-brand Honor, belongs to the latter category.

The manufacturer has announced that Android Oreo will be available for the Honor 8 Pro starting as a closed beta. So if you own the Honor 8 Pro and registered for the beta program, the update should hit your device anytime soon.

Honor had promised that the Honor 8 Pro would be updated to Android 8 by the end of 2017 but sadly failed to deliver.

The Honor 8 Pro is the international variant of the Chinese Honor V9. It has a 5.7” 1440 x 2560 display, is powered by the Kirin 960 and has 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

Like the Honor 8, the Pro also has dual rear cameras (12MP monochrome + 12MP RGB) and an 8MP selfie camera. It also packs a massive 4000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The large battery comes in handy seeing as the display draws a lot of power.

