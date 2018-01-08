LG Tribute Dynasty Entry-Level Phone Arrives in the U.S.

LG Tribute Dynasty is the latest entry-level smartphone from the South Korean company. It is available for purchase with a low price tag through Sprint and Boost Mobile in the U.S.

The LG Tribute Dynasty has arrived to replace the Snapdragon 212 powered LG Tribute HD that had released in October 2016. The Tribute Dynasty that measures 144.7 x 72.1 x 8.1mm features a polycarbonate body.

The handset features a 5-inch display that produces an HD resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. A MediaTek chipset featuring an octa-core processor is present under the hood of the phone. It includes 2 GB of RAM and a native storage of 16 GB.

It is running on Android 7.1 Nougat and is packed with a 2,500mAh battery that offers a talk time of 15 hours. For photography, it features a 5-megapixel selfie camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera that is enabled with LED flash and 4x digital zoom. The images of the phone suggest that it does not feature a fingerprint scanner. It features 4G LTE/LTE Plus along with 2 x 20 carrier aggregation.

Read More: LG To Reportedly Rebrand Its G-Series Smartphone Lineup

The Tribute Dynasty will be available for beginning from Jan. 12 with a price tag of $99 in the U.S. Boost Mobile, one of the prepaid brands of Sprint will be selling the phone only $59.99 (excluding tax). It will be also made available through Virgin Mobile in the near future. There is no confirmation on the other markets that will be receiving the LG Tribute Dynasty smartphone.