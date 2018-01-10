Lenovo Launches ARM-Powered Miix 630 2-In-1 Notebook At CES 2018

After HP and ASUS, its now Lenovo that has launched an ARM-chipset based Windows 10 laptop. At Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018, Lenovo launched its new Lenovo Miix 630 notebook that is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon chipset.

This new offering from Lenovo is a 2-in-1 notebook that comes with a 12.3-inch Full HD display and 1920 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. It has a detachable keyboard, which looks similar to other ThinkPad laptops in terms of design.

Just like other Microsoft Always-Connected PCs, this one too features LTE connectivity. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, the device comes bundled with a Windows Ink-supporting digital pen capable of 1,024 levels of pressure.

The Lenovo Miix 630 will be available in two options — 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM. Coming to the internal storage, users can choose between 64GB to 256GB. Along with the LTE connectivity, the machine uses 2×2 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1.

It features a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with support for Windows Hello. Since this is a Windows laptop, the Miix 630 also supports features like Cortana voice assistant.

This new ARM-based laptop runs on Window 10 S operating system, which restricts usage of software. The Windows S doesn’t allow users to install apps from anywhere but the Windows Store. The Windows S version is a stripped-down version of the regular Windows 10 operating system and is optimised to take less time to boot up and provide better battery life.

The company claims that Miix 630 can provide 20 hours of battery life while playing locally saved videos at 150 nits brightness. The Lenovo Mixx 630 will be available sometime between April and June this year, with pricing starting at $799.