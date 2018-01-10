LG G7 May Arrive with Snapdragon 835

The LG G7 has been listed on LG’s official page for smartphones that carry support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge technology. Since the webpage states that the “Future LG G7” supports Quick Charge 4.0, some tech sites are speculating that the smartphone may feature Snapdragon 835.

The Snapdragon 835 mobile platform is the first 10nm chipset from Qualcomm. When the U.S. based chip maker had announced the chipset November 2016, it only carried support Quick Charge 4.0. However, in June 2017, Qualcomm had introduced Quick Charge 4+ for Snapdragon 835. The chipset also supports Quick Charge 3.0.

The newly unveiled Snapdragon 845 which is the second-generation 10nm chipset from Qualcomm that carries support for Quick Charge 4.0 as well as Quick Charge 4+. Since the “Future LG G7” listing states that it only carries support for Quick Charge 4.0 and not 4+, it is being speculated that the Snapdragon 835 chipset will be powering it. However, there are many Snapdragon 835 chipset driven smartphones in the market that include Quick Charge 3.0.

Last year also, Samsung had received the starting stock of the Snapdragon 835 for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ phones, because of which other smartphone OEMs could not release SD835 powered phones before the Galaxy S8 duo arrived in the market. Hence, the LG G6 that was launched before the Galaxy S8 and S8+ came with Snapdragon 821. The other reason why LG included Snapdragon 821 inside the LG G6 is that the company had not used the SD821 in any of its smartphones.

The initial stocks of the Snapdragon 845 have been acquired by Samsung for powering its Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones. Hence, it is speculated that the Snapdragon 835 powered LG G7 may get unveiled may get unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 to take on the Galaxy S9 duo.

The Snapdragon 821 chipset powered LG G6 as well as the LG V30 that is driven by Snapdragon 835 carry support Quick Charge 3.0. This shows that the smartphones OEMs can choose the desired Quick Charge version on any of the supported chipset by Qualcomm.

A South Korean publication had reported yesterday that the LG G7 would be debuting in March followed by a market release in April. Since the report claims that the LG G7 will be arriving in the market after the Galaxy S9 duo, it is likely that the Snapdragon 845 chipset will be powering it. As far as the listing of the “Future LG G7” with Quick Charge 4.0 support on the official site is concerned, it may so happen that the smartphone may include support for QC 4.0 and not 4+ as the chipset supports both the fast charging technologies.

Do you think LG will settle with Snapdragon 835 for LG G7 or it will feature the new Snapdragon 845? Express your thoughts by posting your comments below.

