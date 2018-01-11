OnePlus 5T Lava Red Variant Launched In India, Sale Starts From 20th January

As expected, OnePlus has today announced a new variant of its flagship smartphone OnePlus 5T in India. The company has introduced Lava Red colour variant in the Indian market, which will go on sale exclusively through online retailer Amazon India.

The pricing of this new variant is same as the standard model as well as the recently launched Star Wars Limited Edition — Rs. 37,999, which roughly converts to $596. The company has already started taking registration for the phone.

The company says that the radiant Lava Red colour shade is achieved through an accurate combination of temperature, consistency and baking time with less than 0.01 percent variation. It uses two anodic oxidation processes, using double blasting and an AF coating to ensure the texture and feel.

Earlier there were reports suggesting that the Lava Red edition of OnePlus 5T could launch in India on 26th January, which is also the Republic Day in India. Soon, another report emerged which suggested that the phone could be introduced in India earlier than expected.

To recap, the OnePlus 5T Lava Red colour variant was first launched in China and was so far exclusive to the company’s home country. The OnePlus 5T, which is a successor of OnePlus 5, was launched in November last year in only one colour — Midnight Black. All the other variant — Lava Red and Star Wars Limited Edition, comes with same specifications as the standard edition.

The phone features a 6-inch Optic AMOLED Full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and comes in two variants — 6GB RAM with 64GB ROM and 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM. It is fuelled by a 3,300mAh battery that supports the company’s own Dash Charge — a fast charging technology.

The phone is running Android 7.1.1 Nougat flavoured Oxygen OS 4.7. It comes with a rear-mounted dual camera system that features a 16-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel sensor having the same f/1.7 aperture. There is also a 16-megapixel IMX 371 camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture on the front.

Read More: OnePlus Resumes Android Oreo-Based Oxygen OS 5.0 Roll Out For OnePlus 5

Recently, OnePlus announced the Sandstone White edition of its flagship smartphone after teasing it for days. It shares a similar look to the Star Wars Limited Edition sans the Star Wars logo. The phone, available only in 8GB RAM model, is priced at $499 in the US; CA$659 in Canada; £449 in the UK; and €499 in the rest of Europe.