Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV and Redmi 5A to go on sale in India today

Today, Xiaomi will be selling its popular Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone in India along with Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A through flash sale at 12 PM. The products will be available for purchase through online retailer Flipkart as well as Mi.com, the company’s official online store in India.

Along with the flash sale of Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi TV, the company will also make available Redmi 5A for pre-order sales on Mi.com. In the pre-order sale, buyers will have to make the full payment of the smartphone online and then the device will get shipped within 5 days of placing the order.

As for the pricing, the Redmi Note 5 Pro starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM model while the 6GB RAM model costs Rs. 16,999. The Xiaomi Mi TV 32-inch model is priced at Rs. 13,999 while the 43-inch Full HD model costs Rs. 22,999. The Mi TV with a 55-inch 4K display is priced at Rs. 44,999. On the other hand, the Redmi 5A smartphone will cost Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM model and Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM variant.

It’s disappointing that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, which was launched in India a few months ago, is still available through flash sales and not through the regular sale. The phone features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor along with Adreno 509 GPU.

It packs 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and has a hybrid SIM card slot which also supports microSD card. Coming to the camera department, it features a dual rear camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front side, there’s a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor. Running on MIUI based on Android, the phone is powered by a 4000mAh battery.

As for the Redmi 5A, the smartphone features a 5-inch HD display and is powered by Snapdragon 425 processor along with 2GB/3GB RAM. The 2GB RAM model packs 16GB internal storage while the 3GB RAM model comes with 32GB internal storage.

In the camera department, the Redmi 5A sports a 13-megapixel rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfies. Running on company’s own MIUI based on Android, the device is powered by a 3000mAh battery.

The Mi TV 4’s 55-inch model comes with 4K LED display with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and HDR, and measures just 4.9mm in thickness. It offers 178-degrees viewing angle and has a response time of 8ms. It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 SoC clocked up to 1.8GHz, coupled with Mali-T830 graphics.

It packs 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage and features Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio, with two 8W duct inverted speakers, as well as Xiaomi’s AI-powered PatchWall UI that offers personalized recommendations and universal search.

The 43-inch model of Mi TV sports a Full-HD display while the 32-inch model has an HD display. Both display panels have a 178-degree viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate and are powered by an Amlogic quad-core processor that’s coupled with 1GB RAM and comes with 8GB internal storage.