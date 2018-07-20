Check Out The Tiny Deal Mid-Year Markdown Sale

If you’re a cost-conscious buyer looking to get your hands on numerous products without emptying your pocket, we got good news for you. TinyDeal is offering up to 79% of all sorts of electronics items, $5 deals and a slew of other big discounts that you can avail.

The Chinese online store is doling out considerable discounts on a broad range of other products. We’ll check out some of the products that are available as part of the promotion sale.

First off, you can get a 16% off on 1/2 pcs CREE XM-L T6 1-LED 3800LM 5 Modes Zoom LED Flashlight, which usually sells for $6.87 on TinyDeal. Thanks to the discount, the item is now available at a slashed price of just $5.76. The promo will be valid only for 10 days.

Likewise, you can get a big 56% off on the ESTRELLA 32GB Class 10 Up to 80MB/s Micro SDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Car DVR. The item would normally set you back $15.27 on the site, but it is currently available at a dropped price of just $6.68.

Alternatively, you can go for NO.1 G8 smartwatch which normally carries a steep price tag but is now available at an affordable price of just $37.80. This is a 19% reduction in the device’s original asking price and it will be valid only for a limited period of time.

The promotion dols out massive discounts on other useful electronic items such as 1/2 pcs 8 Colors LED Toilet Motion Activated Toilet Nightlight, Mini Camera SQ11 Night Vision FOV140 1080P Sports Mini DV Video Recorder and lots more.

In order to check out the rest of the products, you can follow this link. It is imperative for you to bear in mind that the discounts will only be valid for a limited number of days.

