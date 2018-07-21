Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i to be launched in India on July 26

Huawei’s premium smartphones, the new nova 3 and the nova 3i are ready to hit India market with everything about the launch ready. It has been announced and invitations have been sent to the media for the launch that would take place on July 26 in India. The specification of the smartphones are already known but the price and availability are yet to be known, but the smartphone is most likely to be exclusively available on Amazon only.

It was earlier announced that the Honor 9n would be launch in India on July 24, so the Nova 3 and the Nova 3i would be coming up in same India just two days after the Honor 9n launch.

A quick peep on the Nova 3 indicates that the smartphone is fuelled by an Octa-core Kirin 970 processor with a Mali-G72 MP12 GPU. The process and is paired with a 6GB RAM, 128GB storage. In the camera dept, the device sports a dual camera set up on both side of the smartphone, with a 16+24MP rear camera and 24 MP + 2 MP on the front for selfies.

Read Also: Honor 10 GT pricing confirmed; First sale staring on July 24

The budget Nova 3i smartphone sports a Kirin 710 processor with a Mali-G51 MP4 and is paired with a 4GB of RAM, and 128 GB storage. The smartphone also sports dual camera set up on both sides, with a dual 16+2MP rear camera and 24 MP + 2 MP selfie camera. It is powered by a 3340mAh battery. From this, it’s clear that both devices have some similarities, which includes a 6.3-inch, 19.5:9 2340×1080 IPS LCD on both device and a dual 24+2MP front camera system.