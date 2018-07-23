Google could launch second-generation Pixelbook along with Pixel 3 this year

Google’s upcoming hardware devices — Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been in news from quite some time. However, it’s not just the smartphones that the company is planning to launch later this year. According to the new reports, Google is also planning to launch the second-generation Pixelbook this year.

Evan Blass tweeted that Google is planning to launch a second-generation Pixelbook with smaller bezels, which will start shipping before the end of this year. This doesn’t seem surprising given that the company has been offering discounts on the first-gen device.

The next-generation Pixelbook will be unveiled along with Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. Along with that, rumors also suggest that the company could announce a Pixel Watch as well as a new generation of Pixel Buds.

The first-generation Chrome OS-running device from Google is among the best Chromebooks device and offers killer performance with amazing keyboard and a sturdy build. However, the bezels on the device look bit dated and the smaller bezels on the second-gen Pixelbook will be a welcome change.

Read More: Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Design Revealed Through 360-Degree Renders

The first-generation Pixelbook was pretty expensive but we’ll have to wait a bit longer to know if the company reduces the pricing for the upcoming device. While it still seems like a speculation at this time, there’s a good possibility that the second-generation Pixelbook is coming.

We are expecting to see Google’s lineup of hardware devices for the year 2018, including the Pixel 3-series smartphones, to get unveiled in October, approximately a month after Apple launches its next-generation iPhone.

(Source)