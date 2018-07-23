Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro may still exist; Found listed with Snapdragon 710 phones on Qualcomm site

Last week, Xiaomi had introduced the highly anticipated Snapdragon 636 SoC powered Mi Max 3 smartphone in China. Before the launch of the smartphone, the rumor mill had claimed that there will be a higher version of the p hone called Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro driven by Snapdragon 710 SoC. However, the company did not speak anything on it at its launch event. Today, a screenshot of “Qualcomm processor specifications table” has surfaced on Weibo that contains a list Snapdragon mobile platform. The list contains a smartphone named Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro along with Xiaomi Mi 8 SE and Vivo NEX (lower-edition) that are powered by Snapdragon 710. This indicates that the SD710 edition of Mi Max 3 Pro may exist.

A report from the previous month had claimed that the Mi Max 3 Pro features Snapdragon 710, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Some of the Chinese retailers such as JD.com have listed Mi Max 3 Pro model, but there is no official confirmation on its existence. If it really exists, the company may soon release a teaser on it in the near future.

The 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants of the Mi Max 3 that respectively features 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM are now available for buying in China. These models are respectively priced at 1,699 Yuan ($250) and 1,999 Yuan (~$294).

The Mi Max 3 was recently spotted at AnTuTu with an impressive average benchmarking score of 118,471 which shows its performance is quite close to Snapdragon 660 powered phones. The Mi Max 3 is fitted with a 6.99-inch IPS LCD display that supports Full HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. It is packed with a 5,500mAh battery that comes with support for Quick Charge 3.0.

The phablet features 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup and a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel. It has a frontal shooter of 8-megapixel. Currently, the smartphone is available exclusively in China. Probably, it may arrive in international markets by the end of Q3.

Read More: Xiaomi Mi A2 listed on two popular online retail stores for pre-orders ahead of launch

Will Xiaomi launch Snapdragon 710 version of Mi Max 3 Pro? Share us your thoughts by adding your comments below.

(source)