Sony Xperia XZ3 case renders appear to reveal design

Sony is rumored to debut the Sony Xperia XZ3 flagship phone at the IFA 2018 event at the end of the coming month. However, a UK-based retailer named MobileFun had listed the smartphone on its site in the previous week even though Sony is yet to confirm on its existence. The same retailer has listed protective cases for Xperia XZ3 made by Olixar. The case renders available on the listing has once again revealed the design of the smartphone.

The case renders tell a lot about the appearance and form factor of the upcoming Xperia XZ3. The front design of the smartphone is same as Xperia XZ2 that was unveiled earlier this year which suggests that it could be featuring an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

The only dual camera smartphone from Sony is the Xperia XZ2 Premium that was unveiled in April. The newly spotted case renders show that the Xperia XZ3 could be the next dual camera phone from the Japanese firm. In fact, the Xperia XZ3 is expected to feature the exact same 19-megapixel + 12-megapixel Motion Eye dual camera setup that is available on the Xperia XZ2 Premium. The XZ3 is also rumored to feature the same 13-megapixel front camera present on the XZ2 Premium.

The dual camera setup is placed in a vertical design on the XZ3. Below it is the fingerprint scanner which is positioned at the center of the back panel. Since the protective case for the smartphone is ready, its arrival could be very close at hand. Now that the Japanese firm has recently confirmed that it will be holding a launch event on Aug. 30 at IFA 2018, the Xperia XZ3 may get announced at the said date. The company may also launch Xperia XZ3 Compact alongside it.

MobileFun’s Xperia XZ3 listing had revealed that it features a 5.7-inch display that supports Full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Snapdragon 845 SoC and 6 GB of RAM are present under the hood of the phone. It has a native storage of 64 GB. The handset receives power from 3,240mAh battery. It was listed with a price tag of 849 euros (~$993).

