Meitu T9 to launch in Taiwan, will cost NT$20,900 ($685)

Meitu, the selfie-centric smartphone maker has announced that its latest phone, the Meitu T9 will be available in Taiwan. A poster has surfaced online and it reveals more details.

Meitu will have a launch event in Taipei on Thursday, July 26. The phone will then be available for pre-order starting the same day until July 29. The selling price for the phone is given as NT$20,900 (|$685).

For the above price, you will get a phone with a 6.01-inch Samsung AMOLED 18:9 display. It will have a Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The phone is also available in a 4GB RAM + 64GB configuration but we don’t know if that model will be sold in Taiwan.

The selling point of the phone is its cameras. There are dual cameras on both sides. The primary sensors on the front and rear are Sony IMX363 12MP sensors and both have OIS and PDAF. They are paired with 5MP sensors for capturing depth of field details.

The Meitu T9 also has a 3100mAh battery, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Meitu’s custom OS on top, has support for fast charging, and is IPX3 waterproof.

