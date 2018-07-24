Buy Lenovo Xiaoxin Air Laptop For Only $1059.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Code]

It is no secret that computers and laptops have become the most used products in the modern times. Thanks to the ability to give the same functioning as the bulkier desktops despite their compact size, laptops continue to garner huge popularity among people who are always on the go.

The market is crammed with all sorts of laptops that usually carry steep price tags, despite lacking top-end specs and features. Much to the delight of tech buffs that have restlessly been looking for a high-end laptop that doesn’t burn a hole in their pocket, GeekBuying is currently doling out a big discount on the Lenovo’s powerful Xiaoxin Air laptop.

The feature-laden Xiaoxin Air would normally set you back a pretty penny on online stores, but Geekbuying is offering a significant 12% off on the laptop’s original asking price of $1250.99. As a result, it can now be yours if you’re willing to shell out just $1099.99.

If the aforesaid discount doesn’t impress you much, we’ll show how you can save a considerable amount of more money without breaking much of a sweat. In order to get an additional discount, all you need to do is apply the coupon code ‘GKB018T’ during the checkout process. You can save an extra $40 with the help of the aforesaid coupon code. In other words, you can bring your already discounted grand total further down to just $1059.99 at the time of checking out simply by applying the coupon on the Chinese electronics online store.

The Xiaoxin Air runs Microsoft Windows 10 operating system, which boasts the popular Windows 7 Start Menu, coupled with a slew of other new features including the Edge Web browser. The laptop packs a powerful Intel Core i5-8250U, Quad Core, 3.4GHz max along with NVIDIA Geforce MX150 GPU, under the hood.

Furthermore, it offers 8GB of DDR4 RAM, coupled with 256GB of onboard storage. While 8GB memory enhances the gaming experience and helps your programs run uninterrupted, ample storage ensures you never run out of space for your entertainment data.

You can follow this link in order to check out the full specification of the Lenovo Xiaoxin Air laptop, and take advantage of the promo which is slated to end in 4 days. It is also worth noting that the coupon will expire on August 8th.

Get 12% Off On Lenovo Xiaoxin Air Laptop On GeekBuying