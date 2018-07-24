Honor 10GT sold out in a flash in its first sale

The Honor 10GT officially went on its first sale in China today and as expected the device was sold out in just a matter of seconds. While we don’t know the number of units made available for the flash sale, it isn’t much of a surprise that it got sold out. The Honor 10 has been a popular model in the market which prompted Huawei to release the Honor 10GT. The 10GT raises the bar even higher, debuting as Honor’s first 8GB RAM smartphone.

According to the Honor brand, the mobile phone will go on sale again in China on August 1 at 10.08 AM via Jingdong. We expect the next flash sale to also be a hot one. There’s still no word as to when the smartphone will be made available outside China.

As a reminder, the Honor 10 GT is equipped with a 5.84-inch IPS LCD display with a notch at the top. The screen adopts a 19:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution. The device gets its juice from the powerful Kirin 970 AI chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As far as the cameras go, the Honor 10GT is equipped with a 24-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual camera set up at the rear aspect and a front-facing camera of 24-megapixel. It is loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.1. The smartphone equally packs a modest 3,400mAh battery and is equipped with Huawei’s latest GPU Turbo technology.

