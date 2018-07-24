Honor 9N with 19:9 display and dual rear cameras launched in India, price starts at Rs. 11,999 ($174)

As promised, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has today launched its new smartphone in the Indian market — Honor 9N, which the rebranded model of the Honor 9i (2018) that was recently launched in China.

The Honor 9N comes in four color options — Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Lavender Purple and Robin Egg Blue. The smartphone will be available for purchase in India from 31st July exclusively through online marketplace Flipkart and Honor official store.

The smartphone comes with a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, 2.5D curved glass, and 19:9 aspect ratio. As is the current trend, the device features a notch on top of the display. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 659 octa-core processor with Mali T830-MP2 graphics processor.

The 3GB RAM model has 32GB of internal storage while the 4GB RAM variant comes in two options for onboard storage — 64GB and 128GB. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the storage capacity up to 256GB. The smartphone will be powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

In the camera department, the phone features a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Both of them have an aperture of f/2.2 and supports phase detection autofocus. On the front side, there’s also a 16-megapixel snapper for taking selfies.

It comes with Direct Face Unlock as well as a fingerprint sensor on the back that can be used to take photos, answer calls, stop the alarm, show notifications tray, etc. There’s a notification privacy feature that shows notifications only to the owner of the phone.

It also has Game Suite that enables users to play games without interruptions of notifications and calls. It also has Quick Payments support via Paytm and the Party Mode is coming through a new update that enables to sync music with up to 7 devices.

The device runs on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box and with a layer of the company’s own custom interface EMUI 8.0 on top. The company has also promised to roll out GPU Turbo to the smartphone in the future through an over-the-air update.

The GPU Turbo technology, which was recently unveiled by Huawei, promises double-digit gains in performance and efficiency. The company claims that the technology provides 60 percent better graphics performance and 30 percent better SoC power consumption.

The 3GB RAM model of the Honor 9N is priced at Rs. 11,999 (approximately $174) while the 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 13,999, which roughly converts to $203. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 17,999, roughly $261. At this price range, the smartphone will be up against Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Oppo’s Realme 1, and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1.