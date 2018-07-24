Lenovo A5 reservations begin in China; Release date is July 26

On June 5, Lenovo had held a launch event to announce Lenovo Z5, Lenovo K5 Note and Lenovo A5 smartphones. Except for Lenovo A5, the other two smartphones have been available for buying in China. Starting from July 23, Lenovo has also started the sales of Lenovo A5 smartphone. It is currently available for reservations at JD.com. The Jingdong Mall listing reveals that it will be hitting the market on July 26.

The Lenovo A5 is an entry-level smartphone that features a 5.45-inch IPS LCD display panel that offers 18:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The MediaTek MT6739 SoC powers the Lenovo A5 along with 3 GB of RAM. The handset is also equipped with a microSD card slot. It is packed with a big battery of 4,000mAh capacity.

The Lenovo A5 has a single rear camera of 13-megapixel. It is couple with LED flash. The frontside of the phone features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The front camera also supports face unlock feature. The A5 is also equipped with a fingerprint scanner. The handset is loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo that is customized with ZUI 3.9.

The handset comes in 16 GB and 32 GB storage models. Both variants of the smartphone feature 3 GB of RAM. They are respectively priced at 599 Yuan (~$88) and 799 Yuan (~$117). Both the Lenovo A5 models are listed on JD, but only the base model is available for reservations. At the launch event, the company had announced the Lenovo A5 in colors like gold, black and pink. The A5 model that is listed on JD is only available in black color.

The Lenovo A5 seems to be a worthy competitor for the Xiaomi Redmi 6A that includes similar specifications. The 16 GB storage + 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage + 3 GB RAM variants of the Redmi 6A are respectively priced at 599 Yuan (~$88) and 699 Yuan (~$103). Xiaomi is selling the Redmi 6 that features dual rear cameras, better SoC, 32 GB of storage, 3 GB of RAM with a price tag of 799 Yuan (~$117).

