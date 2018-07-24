Buy The Mi 8 Smartphone And Other Xiaomi-Branded Items At Heavily Discounted Price On GearBest

Looks like Xiaomi fans are in for a treat. GearBest is currently doling out big discounts on a broad range of Xiaomi-branded products that would normally set you back a pretty penny on the Chinese online store.

First off, GearBest is offering an 8% discount on the Mi 8 smartphone, which carries a steep price tag of $589.99. But thanks to the discount, the well-received phone can now be yours at a reduced price of just $489.99.

Rest of the products have been split into multiple categories in a bid to simplify the search process. We’ll take a look at some of these categories and the discounts they have to offer.

New Xiaomi Products on Sale

GearBest handing out the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 bracelet as a free gift to those who buy any of the new Xiaomi phones featured in this category. On the downside, there are only 2000 pieces of the Mi Band 3 up for grabs and the coupons shouldn’t have been used.

As part of this recently kicked off Flash Sale promo, GearBest is giving 9% off on the Mi A2 Lite, which usually sells for $242.86 on the site. As a result, the coveted smartphone can now be yours at a discounted price of just $219.99.

The Flash Sale price will be valid for 3 color versions including black, light sky blue and gold. While there were only 477 pieces left at the time of writing, you can get an opportunity to receive a Mi Band 3 smartwatch as a free gift when you buy this item.

Other Top Xiaomi Phones

Xiaomi has a reputation for manufacturing top-end mobile devices including smartphones and tablets. These devices boast an array of jaw-dropping features that justify the steep price tags they usually carry.

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on a high-end Xiaomi phone, but aren’t willing to spend a lot of money, you’ve come to the right place. This section is crammed with Xiaomi-branded smartphones and phablets that you can buy without breaking the bank.



For the sake of an instance, you can buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 4G phablet at a discounted price of just $199.99. This is a 25% reduction in the phone’s original asking price of $267.70.

Moreover, you can choose from black, golden, dark sky blue and red color versions. With just 176 pieces left for the Flash Sale price, the promo is slated to end in 6 days.

Cool Electronics

Aside from mobile phones and phablets, GearBest is selling smartwatches, cameras and a slew of other electronic items at a heavily slashed price. The category encompasses some of the most coveted items including the Xiaomi Amazfit Smartwatch 2.

The site is offering a noteworthy 20% off on the Xiaomi Huami AMAZFIT Bip Lite Version smartwatch’s retail price of $69.57. As a result, the feature-laden device can now be yours at a lowered price of just $55.99.



Likewise, photography enthusiasts can get a 22% off on the Xiaomi Mi Sphere Camera 4K Panorama action camera, which sells for $286.83 without the discount on GearBest. Thanks to the aforesaid discount, the device is up for grabs at a reduced price of just $223.99; however, there were just 94 pieces remaining.

On top of that, GearBest is providing big discounts on computer and networking related items as well. The site is offering significant discounts on a slew of Xiaomi-branded accessories as well. You can visit this link to check out the rest of the products and take advantage of the promo before it comes to an end.

