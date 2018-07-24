Nokia’s upcoming flagship with multiple cameras may cost $1,000

The Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco are the only flagship phones by HMD Global. Unlike flagship phones from other brands like Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG and so on that are priced expensively, the Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco have affordable pricing. Fresh information reveals that the upcoming Nokia flagship phone may cost around $1,000 and it will be delivering topnotch photography experience.

The name of the forthcoming Nokia flagship is still under the wraps. Past reports have suggested that 2018 Nokia flagship could be called Nokia 9 or Nokia 10 or event Nokia A1 Plus. If it will be priced around $1,000, it has to carry top-notch specs and design. It is now speculated that the smartphone will be arriving with a notch-less display and it is likely to feature Light’s multiple camera sensor. The exact specs of the smartphone is not known, but it should be packed with the latest Qualcomm SoC, 6 GB or higher RAM and a large internal storage.

Popular tipster Roland Quandt had claimed in the previous month that forthcoming Nokia A1 Plus will be fueled by Snapdragon 845 SoC and it will be fitted with an OLED screen supplied by LG Display. The handset is expected to arrive as the first Nokia phone with in-display fingerprint scanner. It also rumored to be loaded with Android 9.0 P.

Read More: HMD Global may have discontinued the Nokia 6 (2018) in China

When it came to camera of Nokia A1 Plus, Quandt had also unearthed that the smartphone could be equipped with “high risk camera” without mentioning more information on it. He had stated that the Finnish firm has been working on the Nokia A1 Plus from February this year and the company could be aiming to announce it by the end of Q3 this year.

It is speculated that the firm may use the IFA 2018 platform to announce the Nokia A1 Plus. The Nokia 8 was unveiled in October 2017. Hence, there is a possibility that the Finland-based firm may choose to announce its upcoming flagship by October this year. Hopefully, the rumor mill may reveal specs and images of next flagship phone by the company in the coming weeks.

(source)