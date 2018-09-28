Samsung Galaxy P30 now rumored to debut as Galaxy A series devices

In the past few weeks, multiple sources had claimed that Galaxy P30 and Galaxy P30+ will be debuting as Samsung’s new P-series of smartphones. Fresh information shared by two industry experts have claimed that the rumored P-series smartphones will be debuting as Galaxy A-series devices.

New information reveals that the South Korean company has not axed the Galaxy P30 and Galaxy P30+ smartphones. The Galaxy P-series was rumored to be aimed towards markets like China and India where the company has been consistently losing its market share.

These phones are expected to debut before the end of the year, but they are now rumored to join the Galaxy A lineup. Moreover, Samsung has no plans to plans to release any Galaxy P smartphones.

There is no concrete evidence available as to why the company may decided to take such a step. One should be aware of the fact that Samsung had never confirmed on the existence of P-series.

For the uninitiated, the Galaxy P30 was expected to arrive in 64 GB and 128 GB storage flavors. Both the models were expected to include 6 GB of RAM. The handset was pegged to carry Infinity Display design. It was also revealed that the smartphone may arrive in color gradient versions of blue, black and red.

