Honor 8X Max Snapdragon 660 version pre-order goes live, priced at ¥1799 (~$260)

When the Honor 8X Max was unveiled last month, it was announced in two variants – one powered by the Snapdragon 636 and another powered by the Snapdragon 660. Only the Snapdragon 636 version has been available for purchase since the phone went on sale. Starting today, you can now pre-order the Snapdragon 660 version.

The Snapdragon 660 version of the Honor 8X Max has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It is available in Magic Night Black, Charm Blue, and Charm Red and is priced at ¥1799 (~$260).

The Honor 8X Max has a 7.12-inch screen with a water-drop notch and a 1080 x 2244 resolution. It has a 16MP+2MP dual camera combo on its rear and an 8MP front-facing camera. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a MicroUSB port for charging its 5000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0.

The price is a bit higher than the Xiaomi Mi 6X with the same memory configuration which is priced at ¥1599 (~$233). However, the Honor 8X Max has a much bigger display, a larger battery capacity, stereo speakers and also keeps the 3.5mm audio jack. If these are features you like, then the extra $30 should be worth it. On the other hand, the Mi 6X has better cameras, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port. Also, its international version, the Mi A2, runs stock Android and will get updates faster than the Honor 8X Max.

The Honor 8X Max can be pre-ordered on JD.com. You will be required to pay ¥100 (~$15) as a deposit and the balance on October 8 when it finally goes on sale.

(Source, Via)