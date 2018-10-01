Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Lenovo Z5: Specs Comparison

Do you want a perfect smartphone in the midrange sector but your budget is very limited. Then Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Lenovo Z5 are perfect candidates for an imminent purchase. Indeed, they are very balanced devices with no consistent weak points that can be perfect for every average user. And they can all be found in the price range around €200 at the moment. In this comparison, we will clear your doubts about them and let you know which one is the best.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Lenovo Z5

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Nokia 6.1 Plus Lenovo Z5 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 157.9 x 76.4 x 8.2 mm 147.2 x 71 x 8 mm, 151 grams 153 x 75.7 x 7.9 mm, 165 grams DISPLAY 6.26 inches, 1080 x 2280p (Full HD+), 403 ppi, IPS LCD 5.8 inches, 1080 x 2280p (Full HD+), 432 ppi, 19:9 ratio, IPS LCD 6.2 inches, 1080 x 2246 pixels, 402 ppi, 18.7:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz MEMORY 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM , 128 GB – micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, MIUI Android 8.1 Oreo, Android One Android 8.1 Oreo, ZUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Dual 12 + 5 MP f/1.9 and f/2.0

Dual 20 + 2 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 16 + 5 MP f/2.0 and f/2.4

16 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 16 + 8 MP f/2.0

8 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 4000 mAh 3060 mAh, Fast Charging with Quick Charge 3.0 3300 mAh, Fast Charging 15W ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot

Design

If you want the most beautiful device, choose Lenovo Z5 without even thinking. First of all, it has the most narrow bezels and the highest screen-to-body ratio of the trio. Further, it has the most attractive body with a reflective rear glass which is also available in a gradient color variant (Aurora). Nokia 6.1 Plus is at the second place for its good glass back and its more compact dimensions.

Display

I would pick again Lenovo Z5 on the display side. I like its 18.7:9 panel with its very narrow bezels and the strong protection of Gorilla Glass 3, but note that there is no much difference between this panel and the ones of Nokia 6.1 Plus and Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro. So, if you really have to choose one of these devices, check the other specifications instead of the display quality.

Specs & Software

Just like the display, the hardware department of these handsets is similar as well. They all come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset paired with up to 6 GB of RAM in the most expensive variants, except Nokia 6.1 Plus which comes with just 4 GB of RAM. The only consistent difference is in the software. While Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro come with a highly customized Android fork (MIUI and ZUI respectively), Nokia 6.1 Plus is part of the Android One program with a stock experience and fast updates. Choose the OS you like more without caring a lot about performance.

Camera

The best camera department belongs to Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro. It has a total of four cameras: two on the back and two on the front side. Both the setups are equipped with secondary depth sensors for a wonderful bokeh effect, and they can click highly-detailed photos. Nokia 6.1 Plus and Lenovo Z5 have all but bad cameras, but they are inferior to Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro on the paper, especially when it comes to selfies.

Battery

Given that Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has a much bigger battery than Nokia 6.1 Plus and Lenovo Z5, it wins even the battery comparison. According to Xiaomi, it is easily able to last two days on a single charge. The other twos are just average battery phones which can last one working day.

Price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is definitely the winner of this comparison thanks to its better camera department and its longer battery life. It costs $216, while Nokia 6.1 Plus cost about $225 and about $200, respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Lenovo Z5: PROs and CONS

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

PROs

Bigger battery

Better camera department

Affordable price

CONS

Same old design

Nokia 6.1 Plus

PROs

Good design

Great performance

Android One

Compact design

CONS

Smaller battery

Lenovo Z5

PROs

Good design

High screen-to-body ratio

Affordable price

CONS