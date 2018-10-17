RED Hydrogen One complete specs laid bare in Infographic

The RED Hydrogen One has been in development for over a year but it still has not been officially launched. While we await its eventual release, an infographic has surfaced which reveals the full details about the phone’s specifications.

The RED Hydrogen One’s selling point is its holographic display. The infographic says it is a 5.7-inches 2560 x 1440 LCD display with 515 ppi. The screen is covered in Gorilla Glass and above and below it are thick bezels.

The top bezel is home to dual 8.3MP cameras, one-half of the stereo speakers, a notification LED, and a proximity and ambient light sensor. The top of the phone is where the 3.5mm audio jack and the SIM tray resides. The infographic says it can hold two SIM cards and a MicroSD card but most probably not at the same time.

The chin is where the second speaker is for stereo audio. At the bottom is a USB-C port for charging and data transfer. Volume controls are on the left while the right is where the power button and camera button reside. There is a fingerprint scanner under the power button.

The back of the RED Hydrogen One is where the action is. The material used for the back is a mix of Kevlar and aluminum. There are also dual cameras on this side and both are 12.3MP sensors. The design of the camera housing is similar to what Motorola uses for some of its models but that’s not the only thing RED has borrowed from Motorola. The bottom of the phone is home to a set of pogo connector pins for modular expansion uch like what we have on the Moto Z series.

Under that sheet of Kevlar and aluminum is 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The image doesn’t mention the processor but RED already confirmed it is the Snapdragon 835 chipset. There is also a 4,500mAh battery for juice. Although there is no mention of any fast charging technology, it should at least support Quick Charge 3.0.

The RED Hydrogen One will come in Black/Shadow Aluminium and Titanium. Those who pre-ordered the titanium variant have been told that it would be delayed. However, they would get the black variant when it starts shipping and later get the Titanium without paying extra for the already received black variant.

Originally scheduled to arrive in the summer of 2018, the RED Hydrogen One got delayed twice and was again scheduled to ship to those who pre-ordered on October 8 and then a November 2 release with partnered carriers. Two weeks ago, it was announced that it has been delayed again. There is no info on when it will eventually arrive.

