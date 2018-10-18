Huawei Mate 20 X, Mate 20 Pro And Mate 20 Smartphones On Giztop

Deemed as one of the most hotly-anticipated smartphone series of the year, HUAWEI’s Mate 20 Series was finally unveiled on Tuesday, October 16th.

Adopting the industry’s most compelling and advanced process technology, the Mate series encompasses the latest Huawei flagship devices that are expected to fix the standard which all imminent smartphones will have to meet. Much to the delight of Huawei fans, three top-notch smartphones from this coveted series have now gone up for pre-order on Giztop.



Huawei Mate 20 X

Slated to hit the store shelves this month, the Mate 20 X is quite an irresistible smartphone that sports a mammoth 7.2-inch OLED waterdrop notch screen, FHD+ display with 2244×1080 pixels resolution. It packs the world’s first 7nm chipset, Kirin 980 Soc Octa-core 2.6 GHz under the hood and adopts along GPU Turbo 2.0 technology for an unmatched viewing experience.



You can now pre-order the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM version of the Mate 20 X smartphone for $1,099 on Giztop. But if you’re willing to shell out $1,319, you can go for the bigger version of the smartphone that offers 8GB of RAM along with a hearty 256GB of internal storage.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

The Mate 20 Pro smartphone will be up for grabs on online and offline stores in due time, but those who do not want to wait can pre-order the impending smartphone on Giztop. Although the phone doesn’t come cheap, its outstanding features justify the steep $1,299 price tag it carries.

Keeping in line with that, the phone feature a big 6.39-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen with a screen resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. Moreover, it is housed in a sturdy aluminum frame and has Corning Gorilla Glass on top for added protection.

It is powered by the Kirin 980 Soc Octa-core 2.6 GHz processor and it uses a Mali-G76 MP10 GPU to enable users to play their favorite videos and games for longer without any sort of interruption. The aforesaid model comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

You can choose between multiple color options including black, emerald green, midnight blue, pink gold, and twilight. Backed by a 4200mAh battery, the Mate 20 Pro runs EMUI 9 based on Android Pie 9.0 operating system.

Huawei Mate 20

The Kirin 980 Soc Octa-core 2.6 GHz processor equipped Mate 20 smartphone will be made available to the public later this month. The phone features an eye-catching 6.53-inch IPS LCD FHD+ (2244×1080 pixels) display with an equally appealing waterdrop notch screen.

The 8GB RAM+64GB ROM model of the Mate 20 smartphone will set you back $899 on Giztop, while the slightly larger model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is up for pre-order bearing a relatively steeper $1,039 price tag.



On the photography front, the Mate 20 houses a 12MP+16MP+ 8MP triple-camera setup with Leica certification on the back. Up front, there’s a 24.0MP camera for self-portraits and face-to-face video chatting.

The phone runs on EMUI 9 based on Android Pie 9.0 operating system and draws its juices from a robust 4000mAh battery with 4.5V/5A Super Charge. Moreover, the dual-SIM smartphone offers 4G LTE speed for fast web connection so that you can download apps faster, stream content and stay connected with social media without breaking much of a sweat.

If you’re interested in checking out more details about the three Huawei–branded smartphones that will soon be launched under the popular Mate series, all you need to do is to follow this link.

Pre-Order The Newest Smartphones In Huawei Mate 20 Series