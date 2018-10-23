360 Kids Watch 7X launched for ¥399, supports AliPay

360 Mobiles has announced a new smartwatch. The 360 Kids Watch 7X like the name says is targeted at kids. It has a bunch of cool features that parents and kids will find pretty useful.

The watch has a 1.3-inch color display with rounded corners, a two-color silicone strap with 12 holes for ventialtion. There is a flap-covered slot on the left where the SIM tray and charging port are located and a button on the right for operating the watch. It also has a camera above the display with support for video calls.

One of the unique features of the 360 Kids Watch 7X is its support for AliPay. Parents can link their child’s account to theirs and set a limit on the amount of money they can spend. This way, kids can learn how to be financially responsible and also not need to carry cash around.

The Kids Watch 7X has 8 different positioning technology which includes GPS, Beidou, A-GPS, base stations, and Wi-Fi networks. It also has support for indoor positioning. 360 says it supports indoor tracking for up to 21 provinces and cities, over 1000 large area buildings including airports, transportation hubs, railway stations, stadiums, and shopping malls.

The watch supports Mobile Unicom’s 4G network and 10 other frequency standards. It also supports data roaming in Korea, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Africa. It also has a built-in voice assistant that can answer questions about the weather and also call contacts.

The 360 Kids Watch 7X is priced at ¥399 (~$58). It is already on sale on JD.com, Tmall, Suning, Gome, and the official 360 online store.

