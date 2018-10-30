OnePlus 6T India launch offers from Jio, ICICI, Citi and pre-booking deals confirmed

The OnePlus 6T was announced in the U.S. yesterday and it all set to go official in India at 8:30 PM (local time). The new flagship phone from OnePlus will be available for purchase from Amazon India. The Chinese manufacturer has already confirmed on the launch offers that will be available for the buyers of OnePlus 6T.

Reliance Jio Offer

Reliance Jio users who purchase the OnePlus 6T will be able to benefit from a total cashback of Rs. 5,400 (~$74). The cashback will come to the user in the form 36 vouchers each worth Rs. 150 (~$2). Customers can make use of these vouchers on Rs. 299 (~$4) recharges until March 31, 2022.

Users can make use of the vouchers each one at a time. It will allow users to avail the benefits of Rs. 299 recharges at an effective cost of Rs. 149. Moreover, Rs. 299 plan will also bring along 3 GB of 4G data along with 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

ICICI and Citi Bank Offers

Buyers who purchase the OnePlus 6T through ICICI credit or debit cards or Citi credit cards can avail a flat discount of Rs. 2,000 on the pricing of OnePlus 6T. The Chinese manufacturer is yet to confirm on the pricing of the smartphone. However, it is speculated that the base model of the phone will be available with a price tag of Rs. 37,999 (~$516).

Pre-booking Deals

Customers who pre-book the OnePlus 6T will be provided with Type-C Bullets earbuds for free. The new earbuds from OnePlus has a usual price of Rs. 1,490 (~$20). Also, customers who pre-book the smartphone will be provided with Rs. 500 Amazon Pay cashback which can be used for purchasing other items on Amazon India.

Customers who place the order for the OnePlus 6T smartphone between Nov. 1 and Nov. 6 will be provided with Rs. 1,000 (~$14) Amazon Pay credit. One should be aware of the fact that this offer is available for prepaid orders only.

The OnePlus 6T features a 6.41-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen that features a smaller notch. The Snapdragon 845 chipset and 3,700mAh battery are present under the hood of the device. It is equipped with 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The backside of the phone is fitted with 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual camera setup. Some of the other attractive features of the smartphone include 20W fast charging and in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone lacks support for microSD card and 3.5mm audio jack.

It is speculated that the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage editions of the OnePlus 6T will be respectively priced at Rs. 40,999 (~$557)and Rs. 44,999 (~$612).

