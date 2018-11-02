Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Smartphone For Just $285.99 On LightInTheBox

Xiaomi made its long-awaited Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone available to the public this year in October. Much to the delight of the Chinese electronics giant, the phone became an instant hit among Xiaomi fans.



If you’ve restlessly been waiting to get your hands on the Redmi Note 6 Pro without emptying your pocket, it might interest you to know that the Xiaomi-branded smartphone has gone up for sale bearing a considerably lowered price tag on LightInTheBox. Before we divulge more details about the discount, let us take a gander at the awe-inspiring features that make the Redmi Note 6 Pro an irresistible smartphone.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro will grab your attention with its 6.26 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display that has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. Moreover, it offers an aspect ratio of 19:9 at a density of 403 PPI. The device comes with Corning Gorilla Glass on top for added protection.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon 636 processor and it packs a competent Adreno 509 graphics processing unit, under the hood. Furthermore, the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with 4GB of RAM and offers 64GB of onboard storage to save your favorite content.

Furthermore, the handset houses a 12.0MP+5.0MP dual camera setup on the back and a 20.0MP front shooter for selfies and face-to-face video chatting. It runs MIUI 9-based Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery.

While you’d end up spending a fortune on a smartphone offering comparable features, the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone will set you back only $285.99 on LightInTheBox. This is a noteworthy 37% reduction in the phone’s original asking price of $457.38.

You can follow this link to avail this discount, which is valid for the black color version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone for 5 days.