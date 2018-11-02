Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite pricing for Europe leaked

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite smartphone was made available for the first outside of China in markets like Ukraine and France. However, Xiaomi did not confirm on the pricing of the Mi 8 Lite for these markets. Popular tipster Roland Quandt has shared key information on the pricing of the smartphone for the European markets.

According to Quandt, the Mi 8 Lite would be available in some European countries such as Germany, Czech Republic and Austria in the next few days. Depending on the country, the handset may arrive in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage or 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. These models are expected to be respectively priced at 279 euros (~$318) and 319 euros (~$363).

Apart from Europe, the Mi 8 Lite is also expected to release in other global markets. The Mi 8 Lite smartphone features a 6.26-inch notched display that produces Full HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The Snapdragon 660 chipset is present under the hood of the device.

For capturing selfies, the Mi 8 Lite has a frontal shooter of 24-megapixel. The back panel of the phone is fitted with 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera system. The handset is loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo OS. The rapid charging technology enabled 3,350mAh battery is present inside the Mi 8 Lite.

In China, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite has arrive in models like 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. These models are respectively priced at 1,399 Yuan (~$203), 1699 Yuan (~$246) and 1,999 Yuan (~$290). The Mi 8 Lite was announced alongside the Mi 8 Pro flagship phone. Both devices are the first smartphones from the company to sport color gradient options. The Mi 8 Lite is available in China in colors such Dream Blue, Twilight Gold and Black.

