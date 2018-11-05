Another ASUS ZenFone 6 (working) prototype surfaces in photos and hands-on video

Last week, a couple of prototypes of the upcoming ASUS ZenFone 6 surfaced on the web. Those prototypes all had varying designs with one having a hole within the screen and another having its notch close to the top right corner. The similarity among all the prototypes is that none of them works as they are just dummies. New images and a hands-on video of another prototype has surfaced and this one actually works.

Unlike the ZenFone 5Z and Zenfone 5 which have notches in the top center of the screen, this Zenfone 6 has a small notch close to the top right corner. The notch is shaped just like the one on the Essential PH-1 and houses a camera.

Since the notch is now smaller and in a new position, the speaker has a new home – between the top bezel and the metal frame of the phone – and the slit is wider. The larger slit might mean the phone will have stereo speakers for a better audio experience.

There is still a bezel at the bottom which appears to be the same thickness as that of the Zenfone 5Z. The power button is on the right and sits below the volume rocker and at the bottom of the phone is an audio jack, a USB-C port, and two speaker grilles.

This prototype has dual rear cameras and they are positioned in the middle of the device. Right below the sensors is an LED flash and an unusually shaped fingerprint scanner. ASUS seems to be gunning for a clean and simple look on the rear which explains why the cameras and the fingerprint scanner “share” the same housing.

The video shows the lockscreen and it reveals the phone also supports face unlock based on the message on the screen that says “Use fingerprint, face or swipe up to unlock¨.

The ZenFone 6 will most likely be announced at MWC 2019 before it goes on sale months later, so don’t expect to get your hands on it until May or June.

