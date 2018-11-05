Buy CHUWI HI9 Plus CWI532 4G Phablet For Just $189.99 On GearBest

CHUWI launched the long-awaited Hi9 Plus this year in September, much to the delight of those who fancy using a big-screen mobile device for watching their favorite videos and playing popular games. On the downside, the CHUWI-branded phablet doesn’t come cheap.



The CHUWI HI9 Plus CWI532 features make it an irresistible phablet.

The HI9 Plus CWI532 sports an eye-catching 10.8 inches IPS, LCD QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. The phablet is housed in a metal and plastic body which is augmented with a 2.5D curved glass screen.

Moreover, the phablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio X20 (MT6797) processor and packs an ARM Mali-T880 MP4, 780 MHz, 4-Cores GPU, under the hood. The HI9 Plus CWI532 phablet comes with 4GB of RAM and offers a 64GB of onboard storage (expandable up to 128GB) to save your favorite content.



On the photography front, the HI9 Plus CWI532 houses an 8.0-megapixel camera on the back and an 8.0-megapixel front shooter for selfies and face-to-face video chatting. On top of that, it features a slew of useful sensors like the ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

Furthermore, the device comes with GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, Beidou navigation technology. The dual-SIM phablet runs on Android 8.0 Oreo OS and draws its juices from a robust 7000mAh battery. Weighing in at just 0.5000 kg, the HI9 Plus CWI532 is a compact phablet that you can carry everywhere you go.

While the aforesaid high-end features justify the steep price tag the HI9 Plus CWI532 usually carries, the phablet is available at reduced prices online.

