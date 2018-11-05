Giveaway – Win a Xiaomi Smart Watch (5 units)

Gizmochina along with Banggood is conducting 5 units Xiaomi Smart Watch as giveaway gift to 5 lucky readers. You just have to follow the steps mentioned on the following.

First, you need to buy the GOME U7 Mini Phone.

Second, show the order and comments below this article with login Gizmochina status.

We will randomly select five winners to present the Xiaomi Smart Watch. The Winner List will be published in Gizmochina-Giveaway on Nov. 13rd.

GOME U7 Mini Phone comes with 5.47-inch HD Full screen display having the resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. In the camera department, there is a 13MP rear camera and a 16MP front-facing camera that supports 7 levels of beauty before and after, delaying photography, HDR, night scene and other professional modes. With the popularity, GOME U7 Mini Phone adopts double-sided glass body and metal middle frame. It is fueled by 2800mAh built-in battery.

You can click here to get more information about the GOME U7 Mini Phone.

How to entry this giveaway? Just follow these steps:

Visit the GOME U7 Mini Phone on Banggood’s website( buy GOME U7 Mini Phone on Banggood’s APP: https://bit.ly/2tBvb9P). Buy the GOME U7 Mini Phone Show the order and comments below this article with login Gizmochina status.