Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Smartphone For Just $179 On Giztop

Xiaomi’s hotly-anticipated Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone was launched this year in October. Following in the footsteps of its well-received predecessors, the recently launched phone became an instant hit among Xiaomi fans.

On the downside, the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone didn’t appeal to cost-conscious buyers as it carries a steep price tag. In a bid to make their well-received phone available to the cost-conscious buyers, the Chinese tech company is now offering it at a reduced price on Giztop.

As a result, you can now get your hands on the global version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone at a heavily discounted price of just $179. This is a significant reduction in the phone’s original asking price of $199.

An absolute bargain at this price, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a mammoth 6.26 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 19:9 at a density of 403 PPI (pixels per inch). For added protection, the phone features the Corning Gorilla Glass on top.

Moreover, it packs a powerful Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon 636 processor along with an Adreno 509 graphics processing unit, under the hood. The aforesaid discount is valid for the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM version. You can expand the onboard storage up to 256GB by using a microSD card (sold separately).

On the photography front, it houses a 12.0MP+5.0MP dual camera module on the back and a 20.0MP front shooter for selfies and face-to-face video chatting. Furthermore, it runs MIUI 9-based Android 8.1 Oreo OS and draws its juices from a non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery.

Alternatively, you can go for the 3GB RAM+35GB ROM model, which usually sells for $204, but is now available at a reduced price of just $184. The 4GB RAM+64GB ROM version, on the other hand, will set you back $224, which is a noteworthy drop in the variant’s retail price.

You can head straight to this link if you’re interested in taking advantage of the discounts. Note that the promotion sale will only be valid for a limited period of time.