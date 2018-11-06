Nokia 9 PureView 3D renders show off penta-camera setup, missing audio jack

The Nokia 9 PureView has surfaced in leaked images ever since its existence was confirmed. The key feature in those images has been the penta-camera setup on its rear. For the first time, we get to see what the rest of the phone looks like thanks to OnLeaks and his 3D renders of the flagship.

Like all the other 3D renders released by OnLeaks, this is based on CAD renders, so this is practically what the phone should look like, although dimensions might be slightly off.

The Nokia 9 will be covered in glass on both sides and have a metal frame. The display, obviously, has an 18:9 aspect ratio with moderately-sized bezels. The top bezel is home to a camera, earpiece and a bunch of sensors while the chin is bare. The display is said to be 5.99-inches in size with a QHD+ resolution. It is also reported that there is a fingerprint scanner under the screen.

On the back, the Nokia 9 PureView has a total of seven holes. Five of those holes are home to a different type of camera lens including telephoto and super-wide angle lenses. The remaining two house a LED flash and a laser focus module respectively.

The Nokia 9 PureView doesn’t have an audio jack which shouldn’t be surprising seeing as Nokia launched two wireless earphones over a month ago. There is a USB-C port which should also work for audio, so expect a Type-C to 3.5mm audio adapter to be bundled with the phone.

There is a speaker and a microphone flanking the USB-C port at the bottom while the top is home to a noise-canceling microphone. The power button and volume rocker are on the right side of the phone.

The Nokia 9 PureView will run Android Pie out of the box and be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It will also have support for wireless charging. HMD Global is expected to announce the phone early next year.

