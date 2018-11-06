Nokia X7 international version could be Bluetooth SIG approval; May arrive as Nokia 8.1

In the previous month, HMD Global had introduced the Nokia X7 smartphone in China. The Finnish company could be working on the international launch of the smartphone. A new Nokia phone has been approved by Bluetooth SIG body. It is speculated that the international edition of the smartphone may have received from the Bluetooth certification authority.

A Nokia phone with model number TA-1136 has appeared on the website of Bluetooth SIG. This indicates that it could be the company could be gearing up to introduce a new phone before the end of this year. The TA-1136 Nokia phone carries support for Bluetooth 5.0. Chances of it being a low-end phone could be low, but one should be aware of the fact that the low-end Helio A22 and Helio P22 SoCs also support Bluetooth 5.0.

The Nokia X6 and Nokia X5 were introduced first in China, but later on their international variants were released. Hence, there is a possibility that the international edition of the Nokia X7 may debut soon. It may arrive in the market as Nokia 7.1 Plus.

Contradictory rumors that had surfaced around two weeks ago had claimed that the Nokia X7 may release as Nokia 8.1 and not as Nokia 7.1 Plus in the international markets. It is speculated that HMD Global will release another phone before with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) annual tech expo event that is usually held in February. To support this claim, a Nokia device with Nokia 8.1 moniker was spotted on Geekbench in the recent past with specs like Snapdragon 710, 4 GB RAM and Android 9 Pie.

So, the Nokia TA-1136 phone that has been approved by Bluetooth SIG may arrive as Nokia 8.1 in international markets. The handset is likely to feature the same specs as Nokia X7v. Hence, it is expected to arrive with 6.18-inch IPS LCD notched screen with FHD+ resolution, Snapdragon 710, 4 GB / 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB and 128 GB of storage, 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel ZEISS branded dual camera setup, 20-megapixel front-facing camera and 3,500mAh battery.