OPPO to unveil 10x optical zoom technology on January 16

At 2017’s edition of Mobile World Congress, OPPO showcased a new camera technology called 5X Precision Optical Zoom. The technology used a unique combination of hardware and software to obtain high-quality images even after zooming 5 levels. Now OPPO is taking things much higher with a 10x optical zoom technology it plans to show off on January 16.

News of OPPO’s 10x lossless zoom technology first surfaced last month in a patent. Based on the diagrams in the patent, it seems OPPO will also employ a dual camera setup just like that of the 5x Precision Optical Zoom technology and also a periscope-like arrangement. The periscope-like setup makes it possible for the camera module to remain thin.

There are rumors that the 10X lossless technology will first appear in the OPPO F19 and OPPO F19 Pro but seeing as the 5X Precision Optical Zoom isn’t even in any OPPO phone till date, we will advise you to take that info with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, we are eager to see how the new technology works when it is unveiled on Wednesday.

OPPO has invested in research and technology in recent times. It established its own research institute last year with plans for branches in Beijing, Shanghai, Dongguan, Yokohama, and Silicon Valley. It also opened a Research and Development center in Hyderabad, India a few months ago.

