Xiaomi MIJIA Laser Projector 4K version with 4K resolution launched for ¥9999 ($1500)

Xiaomi first launched the Mi Laser Projector in June 2017 and it was well received in the market such that the company raked in sales of 10 million yuan just 2 hours after it went on its first sale. The device came with a 9999 yuan price tag and despite the hype, was only able to provide an FHD resolution. The company has now launched the MIJIA Laser Projector 4K version with the same design, same price tag but a higher 4K resolution.

In terms of design, the MIJIA Laser Projector 4K version bears a similar design to the Mijia Laser Projector that was launched last year but that model comes with a white colour scheme while the new MIJIA Laser Projector is dark gray. The rest of the specifications are mostly similar. The Mijia Laser Projector comes with a 0.233:1 large depth of field and has an ultra-short focal lens design. The projector screen can be placed in the TV cabinet with the size adjusted to fit in. The wall can also be used as the screen and so, it does not occupy too much indoor space. The design also eliminates the cumbersome problem of wires scattered everywhere. The Laser projector itself only needs to be placed 49cm away from the wall in order to deliver 150-inch screen projection. For a 120-inch screen, the distance reduces to 34cm. A 100-inch screen needs a distance of 24cm and an 80-inch screen, a 14cm distance. You don’t need to manually focus the lens as it fine tunes itself.

Xiaomi claims the laser light inside the projector has a shelve life of 25,0000 hours. That translates to up to 17 years usage if the projector is used for 4hours daily, meaning the laser is ultra-durable and long-lasting. Picture quality is assured as a result of the use of advanced laser fluorescence display technology (ALPD 3.0). The projector provides a red light ratio of 16% to 18%, wide color gamut, color quasi, with contrast comparable to the laser studio 3000: 1 screen contrast. The light source brightness can reach up to 1500 lumens which are of theatre screen level. The projector also diffuses its direct light source, allowing for more eye protection.

In addition, the Mijia Laser 150″ projector is capable of providing theatre-level audio-visuals right in the comfort of the sitting room. It also comes built-in with all the content available on the MIUI TV. The device equally has its own remote control which supports the Xiaomi universal remote control app. That means the Xiaomi universal smart remote can be used to operate the sophisticated device.

The MIJIA projector will go on its first sale on January 18 for 9999 yuan but presale will open on January 15. After the first sale, the price will then berth at 14,999 yuan ($2,220) which is the official retail price.

