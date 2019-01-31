OPPO SuperVOOC car charger launches for ¥199

OPPO’s SuperVOOC is the fastest charging technology you will find in a phone at the moment. The fast-charge technology launched with the Find X Lamborghini Edition and is also available for the Find X Super Flash Charge Edition and the OPPO R17 Pro.

SuperVOOC charges at 10V 5A i.e. 50W and will allow you to recharge a phone from empty to 40% in just 10 minutes. A few months ago, OPPO launched a Pokemon themed power bank that supports SuperVOOC, allowing you to recharge your phone at the same insane speed even while away from a wall power outlet. Now it has followed it with a SuperVOOC car charger.

The OPPO SuperVOOC car charger comes in black with yellow accents. The lower half that goes into your cigarette lighter port has a glossy finish while the upper part has a carbon fiber finish. There is SuperVOOC written in bright yellow on the left. A circular yellow LED at the top lights up when it is connected. OPPO says the design is inspired by the engine of an aircraft.

OPPO claims the charger is safe with up to six different protections including high voltage and low voltage protection and high current and low current protection.

Don’t have a phone that supports SuperVOOC but you still like the charger because of the design? OPPO says it also works with devices that support its VOOC fast charging technology.

The OPPO SuperVOOC charger is already available for purchase on OPPO’s online store for ¥199 (~$30).

